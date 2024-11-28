Patna Metro Rail To Start Operations From August 15 Next Year, Details Inside

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday informed the state assembly that Patna Metro will start running from August 15 next year.

Choudhary said this in a statement while presenting the second supplementary budget worth Rs 32,506 crore for the current fiscal in the assembly.

The initial phase of the Patna Metro project includes two primary corridors: North-South corridor and the East-West corridor. These routes have been planned to serve high-density areas and provide seamless connectivity across the city.

The North-South corridor will run from the Patna Junction to the Danapur area, while the East-West corridor will connect the Patna Sahib area with the AIIMS campus.

The assembly passed the second supplementary budget for the 2023-24 fiscal by voice vote in the absence of opposition members, who had staged a walkout over the alleged irregularities in the implementation of schemes by the Social Welfare department.

Choudhary, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said, "The supplementary budget of Rs 32,506 crore will be utilized in the effective implementation of different schemes of the Central as well as Bihar government in the state.

“The fund will be utilised for completion of the first phase of Patna Metro rail project…. Patna Metro will start its operations on Independence Day next year. Funds will also be utilized for development of several projects related to the tourism department, including development of a 'Tourist hub' in Kaimur district,” he said.

In response to the debate on the supplementary demand of Rs 3,028 crore, Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni criticized the opposition parties for their actions, stating, "Opposition parties are opposed to the poor and socially marginalized sections of society. Despite engaging in the debate, they staged a walkout when the supplementary demand was being passed."

He further emphasized that the state government has introduced several welfare schemes focused on the upliftment and protection of women, children, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and other disadvantaged groups.