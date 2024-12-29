Search icon
  • Patna Police Register FIR Against Prashant Kishor For Inciting BPSC Candidates

Published 22:55 IST, December 29th 2024

Patna Police Register FIR Against Prashant Kishor For Inciting BPSC Candidates

The Patna police have registered an FIR against Prashant Kishor, the Jan Suraaj Party chief, for allegedly instigating BPSC candidates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Patna Police Register FIR Against Prashant Kishor For Inciting BPSC Candidates | Image: ANI

Patna: The Patna police have registered an FIR against Prashant Kishor, a renowned political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party chief, for allegedly instigating BPSC candidates, protesting in Bihar's capital city Patna on Sunday. The police have registered the case against Kishor in various sections after accusations surfaced against Kishor for his alleged role in instigating BPSC candidates to protest and create chaos in Patna.

The protest, which has been ongoing for several days, saw candidates attempt to march towards the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government's office to hold talks. However, they were met with barricades, and when they broke through, the police responded with water cannons and lathi charges late Sunday night.

The District Magistrate of Patna confirmed that the case was registered due to the violation of law and order during the demonstration. The investigation is ongoing, and strict action has been assured against the culprits.

As per reports, over 19 named individuals in the FIR, including Prashant Kishor, and over 600 unknown people have been accused in the case.

Notably, Prashant Kishor floated his political party, Jan Suraaj Party, in October 2024. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:55 IST, December 29th 2024

