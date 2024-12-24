Published 14:00 IST, December 24th 2024
Patna Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in a Birthday Party
A 16-year-old boy was shot at, during a birthday party in Bihar's Patna and he succumbed to his injuries.
- India News
- 1 min read
Patna: A 16-year-old boy was shot dead by an unidentified person at a birthday party in Patna's Sri Krishna Puri area, police said on Tuesday.
Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Sachiwalay-2 sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Saket Kumar said the incident took place at house no. 54 in Gandhi Nagar locality around 11:30 pm on Monday when a birthday party was going on.
"Police reached the spot after receiving a call that firing took place at the house. By the time police reached there, the teen had been admitted to the nearest government hospital. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment," Kumar said.
Police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter, the SDPO said, adding, "Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the victim as well as the accused."
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:00 IST, December 24th 2024