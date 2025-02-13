Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Patna Shocker: 'Fed-Up' of Alcoholic, Abusive Husband, Woman Marries Agent Who Used to Come Home for Loan Repayment

Published 13:25 IST, February 13th 2025

Patna Shocker: 'Fed-Up' of Alcoholic, Abusive Husband, Woman Marries Agent Who Used to Come Home for Loan Repayment

Indra Kumari, who married Nakul Sharma in 2022, alleged that he was an alcoholic and used to beat her at home.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Patna Shocker: 'Fed-Up' of Alcoholic, Abusive Husband, Woman Marries Agent Who Used to Come Home for Loan Repayment | Image: X

Patna: A video is getting viral of a woman in Bihar’s Jamui district who left her alcoholic, abusive husband and married a loan recovery agent who used to visit her home for repayments. Indra Kumari, who married Nakul Sharma in 2022, alleged that he was an alcoholic and used to beat her at home.

Woman Marries Man Who Used to Come to Recover Loan 

Pawan Kumar Yadav, the loan agent used to frequently visit her home to collect loan repayments. That’s when they started to meet. First, they started professionally as he used to collect money from her family, but later they became good friends, and for the past five months, they were having a secret affair.  

Then, on February 4, they decided to run away and get married. They both booked tickets to Kolkata and later went to Asansol, where Indra's aunt lives.After staying there for a while, they returned to Jamui and got married at a temple. A video of the ceremony has since gone viral.  

While Pawan’s family accepted the marriage, Indra’s family opposed it and filed an FIR against him. The couple has now sought police protection, fearing threats from her family.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:25 IST, February 13th 2025

Recommended

Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life Attempts Suicide With Girlfriend
India News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Utility News
New FASTag Rules Effective from February 17- Check Details
Utility News
Meet Samay, Comedian Flourishing Between Kashmir Jokes And Chess Streams
Entertainment News
National Women’s Day 2025: Why Is This Day Celebrated On 13 February?
Lifestyle News
Sanam Teri Kasam Becomes 2nd Highest-Grossing Re-Release Movie
Entertainment News
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Announce Rajat Patidar New RCB Captain
SportFit
LIVE: PM Modi Meets Indian-Origin US Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard
India News
HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar Named RCB's New Captain
SportFit
Delhi High Court Refuses to Hear Plea to Conduct NEET (UG) Exams, Twice
Education News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: