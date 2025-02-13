Patna Shocker: 'Fed-Up' of Alcoholic, Abusive Husband, Woman Marries Agent Who Used to Come Home for Loan Repayment

Patna: A video is getting viral of a woman in Bihar’s Jamui district who left her alcoholic, abusive husband and married a loan recovery agent who used to visit her home for repayments. Indra Kumari, who married Nakul Sharma in 2022, alleged that he was an alcoholic and used to beat her at home.

Woman Marries Man Who Used to Come to Recover Loan

Pawan Kumar Yadav, the loan agent used to frequently visit her home to collect loan repayments. That’s when they started to meet. First, they started professionally as he used to collect money from her family, but later they became good friends, and for the past five months, they were having a secret affair.

Then, on February 4, they decided to run away and get married. They both booked tickets to Kolkata and later went to Asansol, where Indra's aunt lives.After staying there for a while, they returned to Jamui and got married at a temple. A video of the ceremony has since gone viral.