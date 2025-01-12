Published 18:23 IST, January 12th 2025
Pauri Bus Accident: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand
Pauri Bus Accident: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand
- India News
- 1 min read
Pauri: At least five people were killed in Uttarakhand's Pauri and several others were injured after a passenger bus fell into a 100 metre deep gorge on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in Pauri when the bus was on its way from Pauri to Dehradun. According to reports, at least five people died in the accident and several others were injured.
On information, the local police along with a team of firefighters and district administration rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated.
The victims were retrieved from the gorge and were being shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:23 IST, January 12th 2025