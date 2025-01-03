DMK Controls Entire System In Tamil Nadu: The Big Annamalai Interview With Arnab Over Anna University Assault Case

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai has made a big charge at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led government in the state saying unlike any other political party, it controls the entire system and there are clear similarities in Anna University sexual harassment and Kolkata's RG Kar rape and murder case.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami , Annamalai accused the DMK government of trying to shield the accused and alleged that he (accused) has links with MK Stalin's son and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Annamalai reiterated his party's allegations on the accused, Gnanasekaran, that he is a repeat offender and a DMK functionary. Gnanasekaran was arrested for the sexual assault of a 19-year-old Anna University student in Chennai. The accused runs a biryani stall near the University campus.

Annamalai on his penance act

When asked about his whipping act outside his residence to display protest against the Anna University sexual assault case, Annamalai said that penance is a normal practice and deep-rooted in Tamil Nadu culture. "My grandfather used to take penance every year. It's a deep-rooted cultural practice to bring peoples' attention."

Annamalai on Anna University sexual assault case

Annamalai said that a lot of children on a daily basis face this harassment but this girl, who came to the front, has the courage to handle everything, irrespective of all the victim shaming that takes place… so our party leaders and workers felt that we need to take up this matter.

Annamalai recalled another incident where a 21-year-old mentally challenged girl was raped by 7 people in Chennai but what did the police do, it kept the accused in the locker the entire night and later released him saying “don't do it again”.

So what's the recourse that one is left with… to take recourse via penance because the common man is bombarded with so many things like Amazon Prime, Netflix and we just forget about the issues and nothing changes, he said.

“There is nothing dramatic about my penance and see me as a victim's brother and not just a politician… every single BJP karyakarta (worker) is a part of victim's girl family,” Annamalai added.

Annamalai further said that Udhayanidhi Stalin was a syndicate member of the Anna university from September 2021 to April 2023.

“In this case, the accused is a party office bearer of the DMK and we have provided a lot of evidence. The local minister had also gone to the accused house and had food, so do you expect any action when a minister is going to an accused house,” Annamalai asked.

Annamalai questioned Udhayanidhi Stalin for not meeting the press and added it's the responsibility of the DMK to clarify.

When Arnab asked is there any evidence against or linking Udhayanidhi Stalin to the accused, Annamalai said the connection is way more deeper here and the problem is that it's not being monitored.

When a local minister goes to the accused house, have dinner, how can you expect that an inspector will have the courage to monitor the accused, this is a systematic problem, Annamalai said.

I'm pretty sure that this would not be the only molestation case of the accused when he is investigated properly, the BJP leader said.

Annamalai on similarities between Anna University and RG Kar Case

When Arnab asked are there any similarities between Anna University sexual assault and RG Kar rape-murder case, Annamalai said that there are clear similarities between the two cases because in both the scenarios, attempts are being made to cover up the act and the political system is shielding the accused.

There are systematic failures… there is an involvement of the political party and local government to shield the accused.

Annamalai also mentioned about the Madras High Court wanted an action to be taken against the Chennai Police Commissioner as per the All India Service Rules because on day one, he conducted the press conference, have his own judgement and said that there is only one accused. The HC said that the action needs to be taken against him as per the rules.

Annamalai said that the common man feels provoked but here the system is different. They control the media, film industry, fine arts… DMK is different DMK from any other political party in the country, here they completely control the system.

A common man coming to fight for a cause may not be so common but issues like these is a tipping point and it's just a matter of time when we will see a common man marching on their own.

When Arnab asked "If you had been a police officer today and Anna University had come under your watch, would your investigation impacted if faced a similar pressure, Annamalai said:

In this case, I would say the government should have been more transparent but it has been not. The DMK government don't want the media to talk about it. Without DMK's influence, I don't think anyone can serve in the Tamil Nadu police department. You see all the good officers are gone as they just want to bring who are loyal to them. If it was my case, I would have been more transparent, the FIR would not have been drafted so shamefully. The accused should have been kept under a watch for a very long time.

Can Annamalai Win Tamil Nadu?

When Arnab asked whether he can really win Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said that he's just a small man of the party. “We have to understand the dynamics of the Tamil Nadu's politics because without being the number 2 party in the state, we cannot become number 1.”

“We never contested more than 20 per cent of the geogprahical area in Tamil Nadu… it requires for us to go to the hard path… everyone knows that BJP is a serious party, people know that, we just have to be be patient, BJP is growing,” Annamalai said.

“Overnight success might not happen,” Annamalai added.

Responding to when asked will BJP enter into an alliance with AIADMK or any other party, Annamalai said if there is an alliance, it should be a natural alliance and not for convenience. There should be an alliance where a voter should not feel that you are joining just for the sake of joining. With AIADMK, we differ on so many issues like we disagree with the three language formula, corruption, so people will never appreciate if there is an alliance for the sake of elections.

Speaking about the Lok Sabha elections which concluded in June, the BJP registered a vote share of 11.3 per cent.

Annamalai said that it was the first time in several decades that a national party's vote share in Tamil Nadu crossed more than 10 per cent, so the ground for a national party is growing in the state.

"With Modiji we score this, in 2026, we have to achieve much more, it's a long way to go, if we are not going to do this with Modiji than when can we do it… even a mother or sister who is a DMK supporter would like to vote for PM Modi," Annamalai said.