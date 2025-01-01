Search icon
Published 20:29 IST, January 1st 2025

'People Turn to MNS to Solve Problems, Forget it While Voting': Raj Thackeray

The MNS contested 125 out of the 288 assembly seats in the November 20 Maharashtra elections but drew a blank.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
‘People Remember MNS To Solve Problems, Forget While Voting’: Raj Thackeray | Image: ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said the people think of his party when they want any problem resolved, but ignore it on the election day.

In a message on X on New Year, Thackeray appealed the party workers to put the poll results behind them and move on, stating that he would speak to them soon and give a broader direction on the future course of action.

"....certain things have not changed.....people remember Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the resolution of every problem, but ignore it while voting," said Thackeray.

The MNS contested 125 out of the 288 assembly seats in the November 20 Maharashtra elections but drew a blank. Raj's own son Amit Thackeray too lost from Mahim in Mumbai.

Thackeray also claimed that just weeks after the poll results, "oppression" against Marathi speakers started in the state. People expected the MNS to take action in these cases and it did, he added.

It has become evident that "Marathi manoos" (native Maharashtrian) is being used only for the vote, the MNS chief said. 

Updated 20:29 IST, January 1st 2025

