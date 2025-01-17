People Want Arvind Kejriwal Back as Delhi Chief Minister: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will "comfortably" form the next government in Delhi, senior party leader Manish Sisodia said on Friday, while asserting that the atmosphere in the capital is in favour of bringing Arvind Kejriwal back as the chief minister.

Sisodia, who is contesting the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls from Jangpura, told PTI in an interview that the people of his constituency are saying that he is going to become the deputy chief minister again.

"The AAP will comfortably form the government in Delhi. It is difficult to estimate the number of seats (the party will get) but based on the good vibes (from people), it can be safely said that the AAP is coming back to power comfortably. There is an atmosphere in Delhi to make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister again," he said.

Sisodia said people have faith in Kejriwal as he made their lives easier by providing free facilities like water, electricity, bus rides for women, education and healthcare.

Commenting on whether the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission approved by the BJP-led Centre will have any impact on the Delhi polls, Sisodia said even the employees know that for 10 years, they are working for a government that only makes claims.

"People know that this is just a pre-poll announcement. Who knows that later, they will not say that it was an electoral gimmick or it will be implemented after five years." he said.

Sisodia, who was the deputy chief minister in the AAP government before his arrest in connection with an excise policy case in March 2023, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is spreading a "lie" that Kejriwal, another accused in the case, cannot become the chief minister of Delhi.

"The interesting thing is that the BJP is admitting that Kejriwal is going to be the next chief minister of Delhi. In this propaganda of the BJP lies their disappointment that they are losing (the polls).

"The Supreme Court has nowhere in its order said that Kejriwal cannot become the chief minister. There are minor, temporary conditions that will be lifted just like in my case, but the BJP is lying that Kejriwal cannot become the chief minister," he said.

The polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

The contest is being seen as a straight fight between the AAP, in power in the capital since 2015, and the BJP, with the Congress trying hard to regain its lost ground in the city, which it ruled for 15 uninterrupted years till 2013.

Asserting that his poll campaign is going on smoothly, Sisodia said the people of Jangpura identify him as a leader who has performed on the ground and transformed Delhi's schools.

"The people of Jangpura are saying that if Sisodia becomes an MLA, he is going to be the deputy chief minister. Whether I will have some post or not is a thing of the future, but I have promised to them that I will improve the conditions of every street in Jangpura in five years, just like I changed the picture of the schools, if they elect me as their MLA," he said.

Sisodia also asserted that if the AAP retains power in Delhi, it will not let the BJP-led Centre and the lieutenant governor have their say in every matter related to the capital.

"They are there since 2015. They are the same and we are also the same. If they had their say, CCTV cameras would not have been installed, new buses would not have been procured, schools and hospitals would not have been built and electricity would not have been free. We will not let them exercise their free will, we will do the work for people," he said.

The BJP should first tell who is there "dulha" (chief ministerial face in Delhi), Sisodia said, taking a dig at the saffron party over its claim of winning the polls in the capital after a gap of more than 25 years.

"The BJP people are like a 'bina dulhe ki baraat (a wedding procession without the groom). They do not have any dream for people, vision or team. They have only abuses and money. They are openly distributing money, shoes and sarees. The BJP should know that the people of Delhi are not for sale. They will not sell their votes for money," he said.

People know that Kejriwal is a honest leader with a vision and not corrupt, Sisodia said, reacting to the BJP's campaign against the AAP supremo focusing on corruption charges like "sheeshmahal" and the liquor "scam".

"They can level allegations and speak as many lies as they want, but people know that the leader of a party that built schools, mohalla clinics, hospitals and ensured 24-hour electricity is not corrupt," he said.

Sisodia, who previously held the finance portfolio in Delhi, asserted that the AAP government is not in the red and that Kejriwal has a plan to execute the schemes he has announced, including giving Rs 2,100 each to women per month under the "Mahila Samman Yojana".

It is a big lie being spread by the BJP that the Delhi government had to take a loan because of deficits, he said, adding that there is a routine loan process under which it is mandatory for every state government to take loans from small savings schemes.

"Other than this, the Delhi government does not take loans from any bank or loaning institution, like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana ruled by the BJP. The Delhi government is completely in surplus and has been in profit," Sisodia said.

Kejriwal has a comprehensive plan to increase the budget size and tax collection, and spend the money honestly, he asserted.