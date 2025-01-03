Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Periya Twin Murder: CBI Court Sentences 10 to Double Life Imprisonment

Published 13:29 IST, January 3rd 2025

Periya Twin Murder: CBI Court Sentences 10 to Double Life Imprisonment

Periya Twin Murder: Almost six years after the murder of two youth Congress leaders, CBI Court has granted double life imprisonment to ten people.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Periya Twin Murder | Image: File Photo

Kochi: Two youth Congress workers, Sarathlal and Kripesh, were ambushed on the Echiladukkam Road in Periya on Feb 17, 2019 while traveling on a bike; while Kripesh died on the spot, Sarathlal succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital. In a major update, ten people have been given double life imprisonment by a CBI Court.

Periya Twin Murder: CBI Court Grants Double Life Imprisonment to 10

A CBI court here on Friday sentenced 10 persons to double life imprisonment, while four others, including a former CPI(M) MLA, were sentenced to five years in prison for the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Periya in the Kasaragod district of Kerala five years ago. The court had found them guilty last Saturday.

The case pertains to the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal P K, 24, allegedly by CPI(M) workers on 17 February 2019. The convicts include former MLA and CPI(M) district leader K V Kunhiraman, Kanhangad block panchayat president K Manikandan, former CPI(M) Periya local committee member A Peethambaran, and former Pakkam local secretary Raghavan Velutholi.

According to the prosecution, the twin murders were carried out following politically motivated attacks and counterattacks between CPI(M) and Congress workers in the area. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:29 IST, January 3rd 2025

Recommended

PM Modi Inaugurates Several Development Projects in Delhi | LIVE
India News
Golden Globes 2025: When And Where To Watch First Awards Show In India
Entertainment News
WATCH | Bumrah Removes Khawaja After VERBAL DUEL With Konstas at SCG
SportFit
Viduthalai 2 To Miss You: South Movie Releases On OTT In January 2025
Entertainment News
Right to Property a Constitutional Right, Says Supreme Court
India News
Deadly New Year: Delhi Man Killed For Complaining Against Loud Music
India News
All We Imagine As Light OTT Review: 'Oscar Worthy', Say Netizens
Entertainment News
Raha Kya Sikhegi? 'Smoker' Grandmoms Neetu, Soni Exposed, Netizens React
Entertainment News
Marco Hindi Box Office: Film Witnesses 1542% Jump In Biz From Week 1
Entertainment News
Andhra vs Karnataka: Why Are Two Villages Fighting Over a Buffalo
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.