Petrol Prices Go Up in Puducherry Following VAT Hike, Check Latest Rates

Pondicherry: The retail prices of petrol and diesel have gone up in Puducherry by Rs 2/litre from Wednesday after the territorial government hiked the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate.

The government said that VAT has been increased on the fuel to increase revenue to meet its expenditure.

Petrol to Cost Rs 96.26/Litre From Wednesday

The VAT on petrol sold in the Puducherry region has been increased from 14.55 per cent to 16.98 per cent. As a result, the petrol price has gone up to 96.26/litre from Rs 94.26/litre on Wednesday, an official statement said.

VAT on petrol in Karaikal region has gone up from 14.55 per cent to 16.99 per cent. As a result, the petrol price has gone up from Rs 94.03 to Rs 96.03 per litre.

The VAT on petrol sold in Mahe region has been increased from 13.32 per cent to 15.79 per cent and as a result, the petrol price shot up from Rs 91.92 per litre to Rs 93.92. In the Yanam region, VAT on petrol has gone up to 15.26 per cent to 17.69 per cent leading to a hike in price from 94.92 per litre to Rs 96.92.

Diesel Prices Shot Up

The VAT on diesel has gone up from 8.65 per cent to 11.22 per cent in the Puducherry region; from 8.65 per cent to11.23 per cent in the Karaikal region, from 6.91 per cent to 9.52 per cent in the Mahe region and from 8.91 per cent to 11.48 per cent for Yanam region.

The price of diesel consequently has shot up in Puducherry region to Rs 86.48 per litre from Rs 84.31; in Karaikal region to Rs 86.31 from 84.31; in Mahe to Rs 83.90 from Rs 81.90 per litre; and in Yanam region to Rs 86.75 from Rs 84.75 per litre.