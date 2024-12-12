'Physical & Mental Harassment': What Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's Wife Claimed in Dowry Complaint

New Delhi: Fresh developments have emerged in the ongoing investigation into Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's suicide. His wife, Nikita Singhania, whom Subhash reportedly blamed for his extreme decision, had filed a dowry harassment complaint against him in April 2022. The complaint, which resulted in an FIR under the Dowry Prohibition Act, allegedly highlighted a pattern of alleged abuse and cruelty related to dowry demands, which began shortly after their marriage.

Wife’s Allegations: Dowry Harassment and Abuse

In her complaint, Nikita accused Subhash, his parents, and his brothers-in-law of subjecting her to both physical violence and mental harassment. Married in 2019, she claimed that Subhash treated her “like a beast” and regularly assaulted her.

Dowry Demands and Family Pressure

Nikita alleged that her in-laws were dissatisfied with the dowry her family had provided and demanded an additional ₹10 lakh. She described enduring relentless abuse, both physical and emotional, due to their demands. Despite reaching out to her parents for help, she said they advised her to "stay and adjust," which only worsened her predicament.

Financial Control and Escalation of Abuse

Nikita also accused Subhash of exerting financial control over her, claiming he forced her to transfer her entire salary to him. She said his abusive behavior escalated when he was intoxicated, leaving her in a state of constant fear and despair.

The Fallout

The complaint further alleged that the harassment extended to her family, taking a toll on her father’s health. Nikita attributed her father’s death from a stroke on August 17, 2019, to the stress caused by the ongoing harassment.

Atul Subhash Suicide

Atul Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note, giving extensive details of what he alleged was years long of emotional distress of marital issues; multiple cases filed against him and harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Subhash's body was found hanging at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, they added. A placard reading "Justice is due" was found in the room where he ended his life.

Before taking the drastic step, he recorded an over 80-minute video on Rumble, explaining the circumstances under which he had decided to die by suicide.

'I Should Kill Myself...'

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, Subhash can be heard saying, "I feel that I should kill myself because the money I earn is making my enemies stronger. That same money will be used to destroy me, and this cycle will keep going.

"With the money from my taxes, this court and police system will harass me, my family, and other good people. So, the supply of value should be finished." He demanded that, after his death, his wife and her family should not be allowed near his body. Until his alleged harassers were punished, he asked his family not to immerse his ashes.

Demanding justice, Subhash urged his family to throw the ashes outside the court's gutter if his alleged harassers were not found guilty.

"Based on a complaint from his family, we have registered a case of abetment of suicide against his wife and her family members. All the allegations are being looked into, and we are investigating the matter," a senior police officer said. No arrests have been made yet, he added.

'Serious Charges Against Wife'

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that Subhash had been facing marital discord with his wife, who had also registered a case against him in Uttar Pradesh.

He also sent his death note via email to several people and shared it with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with, the officer said.

Additionally, in his death note, Subhash requested that custody of his child be granted to his parents, stating that they could "provide better values".

In his death note, Subhash mentioned getting married in 2019. The couple had a son, the following year.

He alleged that his wife’s family repeatedly harassed him for money, demanding several lakh. When he refused, his wife reportedly left their Bengaluru home with their son in 2021, he alleged in this suicide note.