PM Modi's Special Gesture, Receives Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani At Delhi's IGI Airport

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special gesture on Monday received the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani is on a State Visit to India on February 17-18.

During his visit, Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

Amir of Qatar is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials, and a business delegation who will hold various key meetings with Indian government officials. This is Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani's second visit to India after March 2015.

Ceremonial welcome for Amir of Qatar

On Tuesday, Amir of Qatar will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan during which President Droupadi will host a banquet in the honour of Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani.

PM Modi-Amir of Qatar bilateral on trade, energy, regional issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amit Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani will discuss trade, investment, energy, and regional issues in the bilateral meeting, the MEA said.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect.

Jaishankar visited Doha earlier this year

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Doha for his first diplomatic engagement of 2025, where he met Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"I am Delighted to meet PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha today. This is my first diplomatic engagement in 2025. We will have a productive review of our bilateral cooperation and a wide-ranging discussion on recent regional and global developments," Jaishankar tweet earlier.