PM Modi Blows Shankh As He Inaugurates New ISKCON Temple In Mumbai | Watch

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a new ISKCON Temple in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar and offered prayers. During the ceremony, PM Modi said Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple is being inaugurated on this great land of knowledge and devotion, with the efforts of ISKCON. I am fortunate that I am getting the blessings of playing a role in this divine inauguration.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and BJP MP Hema Malini were also present on the occasion.

After inaugurating the temple, PM Modi met all the priests, offered prayers and also blowed a shankh. Watch:

Earlier today, PM Modi said India is emerging as a major maritime power, and being recognised as a reliable and responsible partner globally.

He was speaking after three new naval platforms -- a destroyer, a frigate and a submarine -- were commissioned at a ceremony in his presence at the Naval Dockyard.

Pointing out that three warships were being commissioned together for the first time in the country's history, the prime minister underlined the nation's progress in defence production, maritime security and economic growth under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

"We should become a global partner in securing the sea from drugs, weapons, and terrorism, and make it safe and prosperous," he said, adding that India's growing naval strength is enhancing global confidence in the country.

The prime minister reasserted the country's commitment to becoming a global maritime leader. "India is on its way to becoming a leading maritime power and a global economic force. With modernised defence capabilities and a robust shipbuilding ecosystem, we are opening new doors to economic growth and self-reliance," he said.

Noting the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean region, he emphasised the need to protect territorial waters, ensure freedom of navigation, and secure trade supply lines.