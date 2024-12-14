From Nehru To Rajiv Gandhi, Congress Opposed Reservation: PM Modi On Constitution Debate | Updates

New Delhi: Noting that Constitution makers did not believe that India was born in 1947 or that democracy in India started in 1950, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is known as the Mother of Democracy. Speaking in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' the Prime Minister said it's a matter of pride that India gave women the right to vote from the very beginning through the country's Constitution while many countries took decades to grant women their rights.

"India's democracy, its republican past, has been very prosperous. This has been an inspiration, and that is why today, India is known as the Mother of Democracy. We are not just a large democracy but also the Mother of Democracy," PM Modi said.

"Constitution makers were aware. They didn't believe that India was born in 1947 or that democracy in India started in 1950. They believed in the great tradition and culture here; they believed in the great heritage, in the thousands of years of the journey--they were aware," he added.

PM Modi's Constitution Speech | Top Quotes

Nehru wrote to chief ministers that if Constitution comes in the way it should be changed.

One Congress family changed Constitution to attack freedom of expression, it was insult to founders of Constitution.

One Congress family relentlessly pursuing wrong thoughts, wrong deeds and wrong policies. One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurting Constitution.

I expected good debate on Constitution, but some decided to grieve their losses.

As Gujarat chief minister, I celebrated 60 years of Constitution by taking its copy in a procession atop an elephant.

Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years, said PM Modi on imposition of Emergency in 1975.

We have worked continuously to strengthen the unity of India. Article 370 was, however, a roadblock in unity of the country, and therefore, we abrogated it. In a country as big as ours, if we want to move ahead and if we want the world to invest here, then we need to have proper arrangements in India. I feel GST has played a crucial role for economic unity.

Women are at the centre of every initiative of the government. Besides, as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, it is a good coincidence that the President of India is a woman.

GST played key role in strengthening India's economic unity, some credit also goes to previous government in this regard.

Our policies, decision-making process in last 10 years have been aimed at strengthening India's unity.

We need to celebrate our diversity, it will be the biggest tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

After Independence, distorted mindset led to attacks on idea of unity in diversity, foundation of Constitution. Our Constitution lays foundation for India's unity.

Women are at centre of every initiative of government, their representation in parliament and council of ministers increasing.

Congress is playing a new game on the basis of religion on reservation to satisfy its vote bank.

Several nations gave voting rights to women quite late, but in India the Constitution gave this right to women at the outset. Women power made great contributions to the making of Constitution.

Founding fathers of Constitution were very conscious of democratic legacy of the country. It is time to celebrate 75 years of Constitution, I am glad Parliament is also part of it.

Congress tasted blood of amending Constitution, it started hunting Constitution from time to time. It tasted the blood. It kept bloodying the spirit of Constitution. In almost 6 decades, Constitution was amended 75 times. The poison that was sowed by the first PM of the country was nurtured by another Prime Minister - Indira Gandhi.

Congress is very fond of one word. Their favorite word is - 'Jumla'... The country knows that if there was any biggest Jumla in India and it was used by 4 generations, that Jumla was - 'Garibi Hatao'. This was such a Jumla which helped them in their politics but did not improve the condition of the poor ...”

Yes, even we ( BJP -led NDA government) have made amendments to the Constitution, but that was only to strengthen the women. The old Parliament is testimony to the fact that when the country was moving forward to provide reservation to women, one of their (Congress') alliance partners tore the papers.

The slogan of 'garibi hatao' remained a 'jumla'; but it is our mission to uplift the poor and we are working day and night to fulfil this 'sankalp'. Those who are not worshipped by anyone, are being respected by Modi.

'Jumla' favourite word of Cong, biggest 'jumla' in country's history was 'garibi hatao' which was used by their four generations.

We own up our Constitutional amendments, they have not been done to further our grip on power: PM Modi.

In 1996, Vajpayeeji sacrificed his 13-day govt by not resorting to unconstitutional means, this shows our respect for Constitution.

Congress did not follow its own constitution, made Nehru the leader when state units had supported Sardar Patel.

Constituent Assembly wanted Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to be implemented in country by elected government.

Congress is playing new, shameless game to please its vote bank by promising religion-based reservation.

Congress stalled reservation policy; OBC quota became reality only after the party was ousted from power.

Nehru wrote several letters to chief ministers opposing policy of reservations for SCs and STs.

The seeds sown by the first prime minister (Pandit JL Nehru) in changing Constitution was followed up by another prime minister, that was Indira Gandhi, who even overturned a verdict of the Supreme Court in 1971. She even clipped the wings of courts through Constitutional amendments to capture judiciary.

PM Modi blames Congress for problems in Jammu and Kashmir, says Parliament was bypassed in bringing Article 35A.

It had become Gandhi family's habit to insult and disregard Constitution: PM Modi during debate on 75 years of Constitution.

Cong placed a non-Constitutional body, National Advisory Council, over and above prime minister.

Current generation of Gandhi family taking forward legacy of attacking Constitution after tasting blood long back.

Rajiv Gandhi dealt big blow to Constitution by overturning SC relief to Shah Bano, supported extremist forces.

Leaders of several political parties were sent to jail during Emergency, but it is their compulsion to join hands with Congress now.

The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.

On Friday, the debate on the Constitution witnessed fiery speeches of Defence Minister Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the House.

The Defence Minister initiated a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha with a sharp focus on its historical significance and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing.

Rajnath Singh reflected on the Constitution's birth from extensive deliberations, underscored its reflection of India's civilizational values, and addressed recent efforts to politicize its legacy.

The Defence Minister in a sharp remark towards the Congress criticized the party's efforts to attribute the creation of India's Constitution solely to a particular political party. He stressed that such attempts to overlook the collective contributions of many individuals and the Constitution's deep roots in India's cultural and civilizational values.

"There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution making...Today I want to make it clear, that our Constitution is not the gift of a single party. The Constitution of India was made by the people of India, in accordance with the values of India...Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, our government is working in accordance with the Dharma written in the Constitution of India. Our Constitution is progressive, inclusive, transformative... This is our country where a person born in a poor family can also become the Prime Minister of the country and he can also become the President of the country," said Rajnath Singh.

While, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi in her maiden address in the Lok Sabha attacked the ruling government and said that in the last 10 years, the Union government have made all attempts to break down the 'kavach' (shield).

"In the struggle of crores of Indians, in their strength to battle the toughest situations, and in their hope of justice from the country, the flame of our Constitution is burning. Our Constitution is 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour). Such a 'suraksha kavach' that keeps the citizens safe - it is a 'kavach' of justice, of unity, of Right to Express. It is sad that in 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make big claims have made all attempts to break down this 'kavach'. The Constitution promises social, economic and political justice. These promises are a safety armour and work to break this has begun. Through lateral entry and privatisation, this government is trying to weaken reservation," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.