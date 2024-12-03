Search icon
  PM Modi Dials CM Stalin Over Flood Situation in Tamil Nadu, Assures 'All Possible Support'

Published 12:00 IST, December 3rd 2024

PM Modi Dials CM Stalin Over Flood Situation in Tamil Nadu, Assures 'All Possible Support'

Official sources said Modi called up Stalin regarding the flood situation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday to enquire about the flood situation in parts of the state and assured him of all possible support from the Centre.

Villupuram district in north Tamil Nadu continued to reel under unprecedented flooding on Monday following extremely heavy rainfall, virtually blocking access to villages and residential colonies as bridges and roads were submerged and inundating huge acreage of standing crops.

In Tiruvannamalai, tragedy unfolded as five bodies were recovered from a house crushed by a boulder that rolled down a hilltop following a mud slip on the night of December 1 during rains.

Updated 12:00 IST, December 3rd 2024

