PM Modi-Elon Musk Meet At Blair House, Discuss Space, Innovation, Governance
PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to US, met Trump's close aide Elon Musk at Blair House. The two discussed space, technology, governance among other issues.
Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is on a two-day high stakes US visit, met DOGE head and Donald Trump ’s close aide Elon Musk in Washington on Thursday. The Modi-Musk meeting was among the most anticipated besides the big one with President Trump later today. The two leaders discussed space, technology, innovation, minimum government and maximum governance among other issues.
Sources say that Elon Musk may have discussed entry of his Starlink broadband services in India. Musk earlier gave assurances on India’s security concerns including storing Starlink's data locally in the country.
Was Tesla EVs part of Modi-Musk discussion?
Sources are yet not clear whether Musk discussed Tesla with PM Modi at the Blair House meeting. This is not the first time when Elon Musk interacted with the Indian government officials.
During his last visit to India, Musk held talks with the government including on bringing his Tesla EVs into India. However, the talks didn't reach to any conclusion as Musk was asked to set up Tesla manufacturing plant in India.
PM Modi meets US NSA Michael Waltz
Meanwhile, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at the Blair House in Washington, DC, ahead of meeting Trump later in the day.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting.
Donald Trump to host dinner for PM Modi
Later today, PM Modi and President Donald Trump will hold in-person and delegation level talks on a range of issues including defence, trade, immigration, energy, AI among others. The two leaders will also hold a joint press conference.
