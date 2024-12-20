Search icon
Published 14:31 IST, December 20th 2024

PM Modi Expresses Anguish at Haryana's Former CM Chautala's Death

Modi expressed condolences to his family members and supporters.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Expressing his grief, Modi said on X, "He (Chautala) was active in the state politics for many years and strove constantly to advance the work of Devi Lal." Devi Lal, former deputy prime minister, was Chautala's father.

Modi expressed condolences to his family members and supporters.

