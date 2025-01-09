Published 10:58 IST, January 9th 2025
PM Modi Flags Off Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a Special Tourist Train for Diaspora
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remotely flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The train started its three-week journey from the Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi.
This train will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance across the country.
Modi flagged off the train from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar.
