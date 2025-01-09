Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Flags Off Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a Special Tourist Train for Diaspora

Published 10:58 IST, January 9th 2025

PM Modi Flags Off Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a Special Tourist Train for Diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remotely flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 2 lakh cr in Andhra Pradesh | Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remotely flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora.

The train started its three-week journey from the Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi.

This train will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance across the country.

Modi flagged off the train from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:07 IST, January 9th 2025

Narendra Modi

Recommended

Los Angeles Wildfires: Hollywood Hills on Fire, Thousands Evacuated
India News
Woman Claims Husband Allowed Friends to Rape Her, Saw Videos from Saudi
India News
'We Focus on High...': Microsoft Plans to Cuts Job Over Underperformance
World News
Kohli Likely to Play County Cricket to Prepare For ENG Tests - REPORT
SportFit
PCB's FALSE Update on Stadiums on Claims CT 25 May be Moved Out of PAK
SportFit
Microsoft Layoffs 2025: 'When People Are Not Performing...'
Republic Business
‘True’: Musk Backs Sena MP's Post Bashing ‘Pak Grooming Gangs’ In UK
World News
Israeli Hostage Found Dead in Gaza Tunnel, His Son Also Feared KIlled
World News
LA Wildfires: Mandy Moore, James Woods Among Stars Who’ve Lost Homes
Entertainment News
Another Case of HMPV Detected in Gujarat, India's Tally Rises to 9
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: