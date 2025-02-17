‘PM Modi for India, Mukesh For Home': Nita Ambani’s Witty Response at Harvard Leaves Audience in Splits | WATCH

New Delhi: Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, took the stage at the Harvard India Conference 2025 over the weekend, where during a rapid-fire part of interview, she was asked to choose between her husband, Mukesh Ambani, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and her witty response has received commendation.

Nita Ambani is married to Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries. The billionaire couple, India's wealthiest, have three children.

Husband Mukesh Ambani or PM Modi?

While delivering the keynote address at the Harvard India Conference 2025, Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani was asked during a 'rapid fire' round to choose between PM Modi and her husband.

She replied with “I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home,” which drew commendation and laughter from the audience.

A small bit of the exchange between Nita Ambani and interviewer has gone viral on Instagram, with many praising Nita Ambani for her quick-witted reply.

Nita Ambani in Harvard

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, delivered the keynote session at Harvard University's prestigious Annual India Conference on Indian business, policy, and culture. She aslo engaged in a fireside chat with Nitin Nohria, a noted academic and former Dean of Harvard Business School, to discuss various aspects of India's art and culture and how they can play a strong role in positioning India in the modern world.

The conference was held at Harvard University, USA, from February 15 to February 16 and attended by more than 1,000 delegates.

Nita Ambani has emerged as one of the most influential voices of India on the world stage, playing a vital role in showcasing India's soft power and bringing the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India in the fields of arts, crafts, culture, sports, education, and healthcare.