Published 10:08 IST, November 26th 2024

PM Modi Greets People on Samvidhan Divas

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi Greets People on Samvidhan Divas | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

The day of its adoption is observed as SamvidhanPM Modi Greets People on Samvidhan Divas Divas.

The government has planned a yearlong celebration of the anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, starting with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of parliamentarians here on Tuesday.

Modi is expected to speak at another event in the evening.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition parties have been locked in a war of words, accusing each other of working against the constitutional values. 

Updated 10:08 IST, November 26th 2024

