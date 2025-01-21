PM Modi Greets People on Statehood Days of Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their statehood day on Tuesday.

"Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. The state is making noteworthy contributions to national progress. It is also known for its rich culture and heritage. May Tripura continue to scale new heights of development," he said on X.

Noting that Meghalaya is admired for its natural beauty and the industrious nature of its people, he wished for the state's continuous development.

"Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. We are incredibly proud of the role played by the people of Manipur towards India's development. My best wishes for the progress of Manipur," he said in another post.

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became full-fledged states in 1972.