PM Modi Hails Mahayuti's Victory in Maharashtra: 'Development and Good Governance Win'
New Delhi: After a sweeping victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, Prime Narendra Narendra Modi , on Saturday, hailed the Mahayuti’s victory in Maharashtra saying, it is a win of development and good governance. “Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA . This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra!" PM Modi posted on X.
PM Modi thanked the cadres and supporters of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their efforts on the ground. “They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda," he said.
The Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP has secured a massive victory with the saffron party becoming the single largest party in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the results of the assembly elections were historic, and the people have decided to whom the NCP and Shiv Sena belong.
