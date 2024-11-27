Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Has Fulfilled Balasaheb's Dream Of Making Common Shiv Sainik CM: Eknath Shinde

Published 19:37 IST, November 27th 2024

PM Modi Has Fulfilled Balasaheb's Dream Of Making Common Shiv Sainik CM: Eknath Shinde

Addressing a presser, Eknath Shinde said the decision on the Chief Minister's post will be taken in a meeting of the alliance parties of the Mahayuti.

Reported by: Asian News International
PM Modi with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde | Image: ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have fulfilled the dream of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik the Chief Minister of the state.

"I thank all the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving us a landslide victory. It's unprecedented... Amit Shah and PM Modi have fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik, the CM. They have always stood with me," Shinde said in a press conference.

He said that the decision on the Chief Minister's post will be taken in a meeting of the alliance parties of the Mahayuti with Amit Shah on Wednesday.

"A meeting of all three parties (of Mahayuti) will be held with Amit Shah tomorrow (28th November). Detailed discussions will be held in that meeting. After that, a decision will be made," he said.

He said that whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes, he will abide by that.

"I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me," Eknath Shinde said in a press conference in Mumbai.

The sources said that the Mahayuti government's oath-taking ceremony may take place on December 2.

The Sena leader, said that he never considered himself a Chief Minister but as a common man whose job was to work for the citizens of the state.

"I have always worked as a worker. I never considered myself a Chief Minister. CM means Common Man, I worked by considering this... We should work for people. I have seen the pain of citizens, how they ran their households," he said.

"Whoever is elected as the CM by Mahayuti, Shiv Sainiks will support him," he added.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis headed to the national capital, New Delhi. He is expected to meet the BJP top brass in an effort to resolve the impasse over the decision of who will be Chief Minister of the state.

On being asked about the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said that the answer would be given soon and a decision was being taken on the same.

"The answer to this will be given soon. All senior members of the three parties of Mahayuti are taking a decision on this together.," Fadnavis said while speaking to the media.

Speaking on the decision for the posts of the other ministers, Fadnavis said that the decisions for the Chief Minister would be taken first after which the rest of the decisions would be taken.

The election results for Maharashtra were announced on November 23 but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on the Chief Minister.

The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 132 seats out of 280 member Maharashtra assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:37 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.