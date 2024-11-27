PM Modi Has Fulfilled Balasaheb's Dream Of Making Common Shiv Sainik CM: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have fulfilled the dream of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik the Chief Minister of the state.

"I thank all the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving us a landslide victory. It's unprecedented... Amit Shah and PM Modi have fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik, the CM. They have always stood with me," Shinde said in a press conference.

He said that the decision on the Chief Minister's post will be taken in a meeting of the alliance parties of the Mahayuti with Amit Shah on Wednesday.

"A meeting of all three parties (of Mahayuti) will be held with Amit Shah tomorrow (28th November). Detailed discussions will be held in that meeting. After that, a decision will be made," he said.

He said that whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes, he will abide by that.

"I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me," Eknath Shinde said in a press conference in Mumbai.

The sources said that the Mahayuti government's oath-taking ceremony may take place on December 2.

The Sena leader, said that he never considered himself a Chief Minister but as a common man whose job was to work for the citizens of the state.

"I have always worked as a worker. I never considered myself a Chief Minister. CM means Common Man, I worked by considering this... We should work for people. I have seen the pain of citizens, how they ran their households," he said.

"Whoever is elected as the CM by Mahayuti, Shiv Sainiks will support him," he added.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis headed to the national capital, New Delhi. He is expected to meet the BJP top brass in an effort to resolve the impasse over the decision of who will be Chief Minister of the state.

On being asked about the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said that the answer would be given soon and a decision was being taken on the same.

"The answer to this will be given soon. All senior members of the three parties of Mahayuti are taking a decision on this together.," Fadnavis said while speaking to the media.

Speaking on the decision for the posts of the other ministers, Fadnavis said that the decisions for the Chief Minister would be taken first after which the rest of the decisions would be taken.

The election results for Maharashtra were announced on November 23 but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on the Chief Minister.