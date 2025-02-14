PM Modi Hugs Friend Donald Trump As He Meets Him At White House

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Donald Trump at White House as he greeted the US President and his friend in his famous hug style. PM Modi congratulated President Trump for his historic victory in the recently concluded US Presidential elections.

Once again meeting at the White House, both the leaders – PM Modi and President Trump – lauded each other for working towards the welfare of their own people.

President Trump said that there are going to be very big things to talk about for both the countries. India is going to purchase a lot of oil and gas from United States as they need it and we have it.

“We are going to talk about trade and many other things. It's an honour to see you (PM Modi), you have been my friend for a long time, congratulations of having been done a great job,” President Trump said.

In his opening statements, PM Modi said, he was delighted to meet him (President Trump) and Congratulated the President for a historic victory in the Presidential elections.

“India and US are friend and going to stay that way… we have some very big trade deal to announce with India in the near future," Trump said.

PM Modi welcomed President Trump's efforts to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine saying India supports every effort made for peace.