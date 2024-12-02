PM Modi Invites Putin for India Visit, Key Meeting Set to Take Place Next Year

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 3) extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India. The tentative date for the visit is expected to be announced in early January.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov during a briefing said, "Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it’s our turn. We received Mr. Modi’s invitation and we will certainly consider it positively. We will figure out the tentative dates early next year."

This will be Putin's first visit to India since the conflict began between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022. India has always advocated for "peace and diplomacy" for resolving the conflict between the two nations.

This development comes as PM Modi earlier this year visited Russia in July, marking it to be his first bilateral visit after resuming office for the third consecutive time. PM Modi was also conferred with Russia's highest national award "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle" for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties.

The meeting had a warm hug to driving an electric car for 'dost' PM Modi, the chemistry between the leaders hogged the limelight.

Moreover, during his visit to Russia, The two leaders also visited the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow.

In October, PM Modi visited Russia's Kazan for a two-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit. He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, the people of Russia and their government for their hospitality. PM Modi took to X to share glimpses of his visit to Russia.

'We're Not Neutral, on Side of Peace': PM Modi's Balance on Russia-Ukraine War

Soon after visiting Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Ukraine marking a significant step in India's evolving role as a diplomatic bridge-builder between conflicting global powers.

The prime minister's European engagement is particularly noteworthy against the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as he becomes the first Indian leader to visit Ukraine since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy for the bilateral talks at the Mariinsky Palace. PM Modi shared a warm embrace with Zelenskyy on his arrival at the Palace and also shook hands with various Ukrainian delegates present at the palace. The PM was accompanied by Foreign Minister S Jaishhankar, NS Ajit Doval and others.

Furthermore, expressing gratitude, the Indian PM said, "I express my gratitude to you that you helped in the evacuation of Indian nationals and student during the time of crisis. India is standing beside you for humanitarian support."

"When I Met Russian President Vladimir Putin, I told him too that this is not an era of war," he added.

"I thank you (President Zelenskyy) for your warm welcome to me and my delegation... Today is a very historic day for India and Ukraine relations... A PM of India has come to Ukraine for the first time which is in itself a historic event... Tomorrow is your national day and we congratulate you for this... We pray for peace (in Ukraine)...,” the Prime Minister said.

Further speaking on the Ukraine-Russia war, PM Modi said, “Truth is the first casualty of a war, and I was deeply hurt today when I visited (the Martyrologist Exposition) on children at the National Museum of History. I feel that innocent children are the first casualties of war. President Zelenskyy and I had very productive discussions in Kyiv today. India is eager to deepen economic linkages with Ukraine. We discussed ways to boost cooperation in agriculture, technology, pharma and other such sectors. We also agreed to further cement cultural linkages."