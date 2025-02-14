PM Modi Is Tougher, Better Negotiator Than Me, There's Not Even A Contest: Trump's Big Praise | Watch

Washington: US President Donald Trump in a big praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he's a tougher, better negotiator than him (Trump). Hosting PM Modi at the White House, President Trump said that India and US are friends and going to stay that way in the future.

When asked who among them was a tougher negotiator during the joint presser at White House, President Trump said, “He (PM Narendra Modi) is a much tougher negotiator than me and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest.”

Speaking on a number of issues and taking forward India-US partnership, President Trump in the presence of PM Modi said, “The Prime Minister and I also reached an important agreement on energy that will ensure the US to be the leading supplier of oil and natural gas to India, hopefully, the number 1 supplier. In the groundbreaking development for the US nuclear industry, India is also reforming laws to welcome US nuclear technology, which is at the highest level in the Indian market...”.

India-US will work on world's biggest economic corridor, says Trump

On IMEC – India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor – US President Donald Trump said, “We agreed to work together to help build one of the greatest trade routes in all of history. It will run from India to Israel to Italy and onward to the US, connecting our partners, roads, railways and undersea cables. It is a big development...”

Trump approves extradition of 26/11 attack terrorist Tahawwur Rana

President Donald Trump, who vowed to fight radical Islamic terrorism together with India said, “I'm pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the terror plotters – Tahawwur Rana – and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice.”

Responding to President Trump's announcement on extraditing 26/11 plotter, PM Modi said, “India and America have been together in the fight against terrorism. We agree that solid action must be taken to eliminate terrorism that originates on the other side of the border. I am thankful to the president that he has decided to extradite a criminal to India who committed genocide in 2008 in India. The courts in India will take proper action...”