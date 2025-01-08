PM Modi Launches Projects Worth Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore in Andhra Pradesh, Including Green Hydrogen Hub

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone and launched projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, including a railway zone and NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district.

He also dedicated to the nation various projects in the rail and road sectors.

The green hydrogen hub is a joint green energy ecosystem initiative between NTPC Green Energy Ltd and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam industrial hub, a Rs 1,518 crore project coming up on a 2,500-acre land parcel in the first phase. It is expected to generate employment opportunities for 50,000 people.

Foundation stone was laid for a Rs 1,877 crore bulk drug park in Nakkapalli. Entailing an investment of Rs 11,542 crore, the bulk drug park coming up on 2,002 acres of land is expected to provide jobs for 54,000 people.

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan were also present at the event.

This was Modi's first visit to the state after he assumed the office of the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term in 2024. The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh consisting of TDP, BJP and Janasena played a key role in forming the union government.