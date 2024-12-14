PM Modi Lists 11 Sankalps During Constitution Debate For ‘Viksit Bharat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented eleven pledges for India's bright future in his speech during the discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution and said government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad".

The Prime Minister presented the 11 pledges towards the end of his speech in Lok Sabha. Take a look..

1. Whether it is a citizen or the government, everyone should perform their duties

2. Every area, every section of society should get the benefit of development, it should be 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’

3. There should be zero tolerance for corruption and no social acceptance of the corrupt

4. People should feel proud in following the country's laws, rules, traditions... there should be a sense of pride

5. There should be freedom from the mentality of slavery

6. People should feel proud of the country's heritage

7. The country should be free of dynastic politics, there should be respect for the Constitution and it should not be made tool for political self-interest

8. Reflecting dedication to the spirit of Constitution, the benefit of reservation should not be taken away from those who are getting it and all attempts to give reservation on the basis of religion should be stopped

9. India should become an example of women-led development in the world

10. Development of the country through development of the states should be our development mantra

11. The goal of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' should be above everything else

In his speech, the Prime Minister said that the dream of building a Viksit Bharat is the dream of all 140 crore citizens.

"Let's move forward with the spirits of 'We, the people...', the very foundation of our Constitution. The dream of building a Viksit Bharat is the dream of all 140 crore citizens. Remember, when a nation moves forward with determination, results are guaranteed. I have immense faith in my fellow citizens, their capabilities, the youth, and the Nari Shakti of Bharat. Let's resolve that when India celebrates 100 years of her independence in 2047, she will be celebrated and treasured as a 'Developed India'," he said.

The two-day discussion began in Lok Sabha on Friday.