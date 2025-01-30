Search icon
Published 21:23 IST, January 30th 2025

PM Modi Maha Kumbh Mela Visit On February 5 Likely To Postpone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on February 5, has reportedly been postponed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi Maha Kumbh Mela Visit On February 5 Likely To Postpone | Image: PTI/ Representational

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on February 5, has reportedly been postponed. According to sources, PM Modi's visit is likely to be postponed, in the backdrop of the stampede, which claimed the lives of a few pilgrims. Now, the prime minister will visit Maha Kumbh Mela on some other day, in spite of February 5. 

Updated 21:23 IST, January 30th 2025

