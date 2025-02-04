PM Modi to Respond to Motion of Thanks In Lok Sabha Today at 5 PM | LIVE

The Maharashtra government on Sunday issued an order to enforce the use of Marathi in government offices. All employees in government, semi-government offices, corporations and other government-related offices have been instructed to use Marathi with all the visitors in their offices except visitors from out of India and from other non-Marathi speaking states.

"If any government officer is violating this rule, a formal complaint can be filed with the in-charge of the office or the department for necessary action. Considering it an act of official indiscipline and if the complainant is not satisfied with the action taken against the violator, complainant can appeal about the same before the Marathi language committee of Maharashtra legislature," the order read.