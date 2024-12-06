Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:18 IST, December 6th 2024

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Ambedkar on Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the main architect of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar, on his death anniversary.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi pays tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the main architect of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar, on his death anniversary, saying his tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations.

Ambedkar came from a Dalit family and rose to become one of the most important figures in Indian politics with his championing of the cause of the underprivileged.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice," Modi said on X.

"Dr. Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision," Modi said.

The prime minister also shared a picture from his visit to Chaitya Bhoomi, the cremation place of Ambedkar in Mumbai earlier this year. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:18 IST, December 6th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.