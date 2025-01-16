Search icon
Published 19:54 IST, January 16th 2025

PM Modi Praises India’s 2nd Rank in QS Future Skills Index for Job Market

The first Future Skills Index was released on Thursday by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) which is known for its coveted university rankings.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi Praises India’s 2nd Rank in QS Future Skills Index for Job Market | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded India's performance in the QS World Future Skills Index which has ranked the country the second among the most prepared job markets for future in-demand skills.

The first Future Skills Index was released on Thursday by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) which is known for its coveted university rankings.

"This is heartening to see! Over the last decade, our Government has worked on strengthening our youth by equipping them with skills that enable them to become self-reliant and create wealth. We have also leveraged the power of technology to make India a hub for innovation and enterprise.

"The insights from the QS World Future Skills Index are valuable as we move further on this journey towards prosperity and youth empowerment," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister was responding to a post by QS CEO and Managing Director Nunzio Quacquarelli, who said it was a proud moment for India.

"A proud moment for India. @QSCorporate WorldSkills Index ranks India 2nd for Digital Skills ahead of Canada and Germany.Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi initiatives like Skills India, they are building a workforce for the 21st Century, reshaping it's global standing and creating opportunities for future generations," he said in a post on X.

The index has evaluated how well countries are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the international job market by measuring four main points--Skills fit, Academic readiness, Future of Work and Economic transformation. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 19:54 IST, January 16th 2025

