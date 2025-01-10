PM Modi Reflects on His Previous Terms in First Podcast Appearance with Nikhil Kamath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up about his journey as India's leader in his first-ever podcast with Nikhil Kamath, which was released on Friday. Speaking candidly about his experience in office, PM Modi detailed the shifts in his thinking and how his focus has evolved over time.

A Glimpse into PM Modi’s First Two Terms

During the podcast, PM Modi shared his thoughts on how his approach to governance transformed over the years. He explained that during his first term, the nation was trying to understand him, while he, in turn, was trying to understand the workings of Delhi. In the second term, the Prime Minister noted that his focus was largely shaped by looking at India’s past and the lessons it holds.

However, it was during his third term that PM Modi felt a significant shift in his perspective. “In the third term, my thinking has changed, my morale is high, and my dreams have grown,” he shared. The Prime Minister emphasized that his focus in this term is on finding practical solutions to the country’s challenges, particularly ensuring that all government schemes reach 100% delivery.

Vision for a Developed India by 2047

In the podcast, PM Modi outlined his vision for India’s future, specifically aiming for a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047, marking 100 years of India’s independence. He stated that the key to achieving this vision would be complete delivery of government schemes, which he described as essential to achieving “real social justice and secularism.”

Emphasis on Integrity in Politics

The Prime Minister also spoke about the need for good people to enter politics with a mission, rather than ambition. He stressed the importance of integrity and dedication for anyone seeking a position in public office.

A Personal Moment: Acknowledging Human Imperfections

In a personal reflection, PM Modi recalled a speech he had delivered as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, where he acknowledged that like anyone else, he too could make mistakes. “I am also a human, not a god,” he said in the podcast, reminding listeners of his humble approach to leadership.

Sharing the podcast’s trailer on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his excitement about the new initiative. “I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!” he wrote.