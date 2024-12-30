PM Modi's New Year Gift To Kashmir: 5 Delhi-Kashmir Modern Trains To Be Launched In January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch five new modern trains connecting Delhi and Kashmir in January 2025, marking a significant step towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir. These trains will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and design to provide comfort to passengers. According to the railway officials, every train will have 22 coaches each.

As per information, these trains are being built with new technology and design to give comfort to the rail passengers. Moreover, these trains will be equipped with onboard heating systems keeping in mind the climate of Kashmir.

The officials said that these AC sleeper trains are designed to provide comfort during cold winter months and because of the security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, additional security checks will be in place for these services.

When Will Train Be Launched

The Indian Railways said that five rakes are ready for service and added that the launch will take place in the first month of the new year, though not all five trains will be introduced at once.

The launch date of the new train depends on approval from the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS). The 17-km Katra to Reasi section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is under construction, with CRS inspections expected by the first week of January.

Ticket Prices For These Trains

While the exact ticket prices have not been announced, reports suggest that the prices will be competitive, with the Delhi-Srinagar-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train tickets starting at around Rs 2,000 for AC 3-tier (3A), Rs 2,500 for AC 2-tier (2A), and Rs 3,000 for First AC (1A).

Key Features of the New Trains