PM Modi Takes Cruise Ride In Prayagraj Ahead Of Maha Kumbh 2025 | Watch

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a ride on a cruise in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as he was in the city to launch various development projects and also to review the preparations of one of India's biggest holy event Maha Kumbh 2025. A video of PM Modi taking a ride in the cruise has been released by the government.

The Prime Minister termed the Maha Kumbh 2025 a "mahayagya of unity" which would take the country's cultural and spiritual identity to new heights.

Addressing a public meeting while inaugurating various developmental projects, the prime minister said the differences of castes and sects disappear at the Maha Kumbh.

"The Maha Kumbh is a mahayagya of unity," Modi said. “It will take the country's cultural and spiritual identity to new heights.” The prime minister inaugurated 167 key development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, aimed at improving the city's infrastructure for the 2025 Maha Kumbh mela.

The projects also included Sah'AI'yak Chatbot -- an Artificial Intelligence-based platform to streamline communication for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh.

Before attending the public meeting, the PM began the visit with the ceremonial puja and darshan at the holy Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers. Modi undertook a river cruise before the puja.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present with the prime minister at the puja.