PM Modi to Deliver Concluding Remarks on Constitution Debate in Lok Sabha Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address in the Lok Sabha on December 14 during a special session holding a debate on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, according to news agency PTI.

PM Modi's address will serve as the concluding remarks for the debate, which is set to commence today, December 13.

The discussions will be held over two days in the Lok Sabha (December 13-14) and two days in the Rajya Sabha (December 16-17). Union Defense minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the debate in Lok Sabha, whereas Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead the debate in the Upper House on December 16, as per sources.

Reports suggest the debate in the Lok Sabha will commence with opening remarks by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah will initiate the discussion, and Prime Minister Modi is anticipated to respond on December 17.

This arrangement follows an agreement between the BJP-led NDA government and the opposition alliance during the winter session, addressing the latter’s demand for a debate on the Constitution’s significance.