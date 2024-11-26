Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:38 IST, November 26th 2024

PM Modi to Hold Road Show in Bhubaneswar on Nov 29

PM Modi will hold a road show and likely address a gathering near Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Friday, says Odisha BJP president.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi | Image: ANI

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show and is likely to address a gathering near Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said on Tuesday.

PM Modi will reach Bhubaneswar around 4.15 pm on November 29. He would be accorded a warm welcome, following which he may address a gathering near the airport, he said.

Samal said the Prime Minister will hold a road show from Airport Square to the Governor House Square.

The Prime Minister is coming to Odisha on a three-day visit to attend the all-India conference of Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police here.

The event, which will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval, will be held in Bhubaneswar on November 29, 30 and December 1.

During his stay in the city, Modi will attend a meeting of party MPs, MLAs and office bearers at the Bhubaneswar party office, Samal said.

"After spending two hours at the party's state headquarters, Modi will take part in the DGP-IGP conference in Bhubaneswar," Samal said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:38 IST, November 26th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.