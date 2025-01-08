Diaspora's Contribution To A Viksit Bharat: PM Modi To Inaugurate 18th Pravasi Divas In Bhubaneswar Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention in Odisha on Thursday, arrived in Bhubaneswar today and was received by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Bhubaneswar airport.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan received PM Modi at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention in Odisha on Thursday.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8th-10th in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

The Prime Minister will also virtually flag-off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and would travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks.