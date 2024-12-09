PM Modi To Respond To Discussion On Constitution In Lok Sabha On December 14: Reports

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, which will take place in the Lok Sabha on December 13. According to sources, following the discussion, Prime Minister Modi will respond to the debate on December 14.

Sources claimed that the debates will be held on December 13 and 14 in the Lok Sabha, and on December 16 and 17 in the Rajya Sabha, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah slated to lead the discussion in the Upper House on December 16.

According to media reports citing Parliament sources, the debate, a primary demand from the opposition alliance for the winter session, is set to begin with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh 's opening remarks.

In the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the debate on December 16, with PM Modi expected to deliver his response on December 17.

After an agreement with the opposition, the BJP -led NDA government has agreed to hold debates on the Constitution on December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha.