PM Modi to Respond to Motion of Thanks In Lok Sabha Tomorrow, To Address Rajya Sabha On Feb 6

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and in the Rajya Sabha on February 6 as the Budget session continues to witness heated debates between the government and the opposition. The session has been marked by sharp exchanges over various issues, including the Kumbh Mela stampede and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the lower house.

During Monday’s proceedings, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading falsehoods. Gandhi, while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, claimed that an INDI bloc government would not have sent External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the US to request an invitation for the Prime Minister to attend the American president’s coronation.

He also alleged that PM Modi had denied the presence of Chinese forces on Indian soil despite contradicting reports from the Indian Army. Additionally, he raised concerns over a sudden surge of 70 lakh voters in Maharashtra’s electoral rolls, urging the Election Commission to release the data. Rijiju responded by accusing Gandhi of making “childish comments” and undermining the dignity of the Lok Sabha. He suggested that the treasury benches might either condemn Gandhi’s remarks or move a notice for action against him, asserting that the opposition leader would be called to authenticate his statements.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders targeted the government over the Kumbh Mela stampede in Prayagraj, which resulted in multiple casualties. MPs from the DMK, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress blamed the government for failing to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed grief for the victims and criticised the administration for its lack of clarity on the number of casualties, stating that people who trusted the government were left unprotected.