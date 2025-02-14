Published 08:16 IST, February 14th 2025
PM Modi Pays Homage to Pulwama Soldiers | LIVE
PM Modi on Friday paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Stay tuned to Republic for updates on news across the country.
- India News
- 6 min read
Share
India LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute, calling the attack a "cowardly act of terrorism".
"On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019," he wrote in a post on X.
Stay tuned to Republic for more such updates.
- Listen to this article
13:51 IST, February 14th 2025
UP: Couple Commits Suicide After Argument Over Attending Wedding
A couple here committed suicide allegedly after an argument over attending a wedding, police said on Friday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Arj said Rohit (26) from Kakarala village had to attend a wedding with family on Thursday evening. His wife Parvati (24) asked him to get ready but he went out and got heavily drunk.
13:44 IST, February 14th 2025
Moradabad Groups Oppose Valentine's Day, Declare It 'Martyrdom Day'
The Bajrang Dal and The Bharatiya Sufi Foundation in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad took a strong stance against Valentine's Day on Friday, denouncing it as a celebration of Western culture that they believe has no place in India.
The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal declared February 14 as 'Martyrdom Day,' paying tribute to the 40 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama attack.
The attack occurred on 14 February 2019, when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.
13:29 IST, February 14th 2025
Kerala CM Condoles Deaths After Elephants Run Amok at Temple Festival
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday expressed condolences to the families of those who died in a stampede during a temple festival in Kozhikode after elephants ran amok.
Three people were killed after two elephants ran amok during the temple festival in Koyilandy, Kozhikode district.
12:47 IST, February 14th 2025
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officers to Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow at Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives regarding traffic management at Maha Kumbh, emphasising that officers will be held accountable in case of congestion.
12:44 IST, February 14th 2025
BJP J&K Unit Pays Tribute to Martyred Pulwama Soldiers
The BJP J&K Unit paid tribute to the brave 40 CRPF jawans who were martyred in Pulwama terror attack.
12:07 IST, February 14th 2025
SC Extends Protection to Puja Khedkar till March 17
The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 17 protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.
A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma directed Khedkar to cooperate in the investigation.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju sought rime to file reply in the matter.
12:05 IST, February 14th 2025
Assam Budget Session to Commence on February 17
Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Friday said that the upcoming budget session of the Assam Assembly, which will commence on February 17, would be of significant importance and bring together the people of the state.
Furthermore, he stated that the budget would also boost communal harmony.
12:04 IST, February 14th 2025
Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia Takes Oath as Delhi High Court Judge
Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court administered the oath to Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia as a Judge of the Delhi High Court on Friday, during a ceremony held on the high court premises.
The ceremony was attended by all sitting judges of the Delhi High Court, bar leaders, several other advocates, and family members.
10:59 IST, February 14th 2025
Eight-Day 'Khel Maha Kumbh' Concludes in Prayagraj
India is making continuous efforts to take its traditional sports to the international level. The 2036 Olympic Games, set to be hosted in India, will serve as a major platform for this initiative.
At the conclusion of the Khel Maha Kumbh (Sports Grand Festival) during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, a resolution was passed to work towards including India's indigenous sports in the 2036 Olympics.
10:56 IST, February 14th 2025
Ranveer Allahabadia Moves SC Against Multiple FIRS Filed Against Him
Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC against FIRs lodged over his alleged distasteful comments. SC says pleas of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia will be taken up for hearing in two-three days.
10:54 IST, February 14th 2025
Shab-e-Baraat Observed in Kashmir, No Night Prayers at Jama Masjid
Police on Thursday placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to deliver a sermon at Jama Masjid on Shab-e-Baraat, under house arrest. The people present on the premises were asked to leave and the mosque management was informed that there would be no night prayers.
10:28 IST, February 14th 2025
Huge Crowd of Devotees Gather at Maha Kumbh's Triveni Sangam
A huge crowd of devotees thronged the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Friday to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam.
According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 491.4 million devotees have dipped in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati) since the inception of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela.
10:27 IST, February 14th 2025
Security Tightened in Imphal After President's Rule in Manipur
Security has been heightened in the capital city of Imphal on Friday in the wake of the president's rule imposed in Manipur amid prolonged ethnic violence and political instability in the region.
President Droupadi Murmu imposed President's Rule in Manipur on Thursday after receiving a report from the state governor.
10:16 IST, February 14th 2025
Road Crash in UP Leaves Four of Family Dead
Four members of a family, including two children, were killed and five injured when their car fell into a canal near Jarera village, a police official said on Friday, The accident took place on Thursday night when the family was returning to Jalesar in Etah district from Aligarh after attending a marriage function.
08:58 IST, February 14th 2025
'Global Issues Stem For Not Taking Balanced Stand': PM Modi in SAMWAD Programme
In his remarks at the SAMVAD Programme in Thailand, PM Modi said that many global issues stem from not taking a balanced stand.
He added, "We believe in the concept of trusteeship as advocated by Mahatma Gandhi."
In the Indian Parliament, I represent Varanasi, which has Sarnath, where Buddha delivered his first sermon.
08:45 IST, February 14th 2025
PM Modi Pays Homage to Martyred Pulwama Soldiers
In his post, PM Modi wrote, “Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation”.
08:28 IST, February 14th 2025
PM Modi Concludes Two-Day US Visit
PM Modi leaves from USA for New Delhi, concluding 2-Day visit.
08:12 IST, February 14th 2025
CRPF Jawans Kills 2 Before Taking His Life at Manipur Camp
A CRPF jawan allegedly killed two of his colleagues and injured eight others before taking his own life at a camp in Manipur on Thursday, official sources said.
The incident took place at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lamsang located in the Imphal West district at around 8.20 pm, they said.
The accused, Havildar Sanjay Kumar, opened fire from his weapon killing a constable and a sub-inspector of the force on the spot. He later turned the gun on himself and has been declared dead, the sources said.
08:05 IST, February 14th 2025
Assam Cabinet to Probe MP's Alleged Ties to National Security Threats on Feb 16
The Assam Cabinet is set to convene on February 16 to discuss the implications of recent revelations concerning an MP from Assam on national security.
This development comes amid allegations from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Colbourn, has connections to the Pakistani government and George Soros's Open Society, potentially compromising national interests.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 13:51 IST, February 14th 2025