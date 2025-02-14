PM Modi Pays Homage to Pulwama Soldiers | LIVE

PM Modi | Image: PTI

India LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute, calling the attack a "cowardly act of terrorism".

"On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019," he wrote in a post on X.

Stay tuned to Republic for more such updates.