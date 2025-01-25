PM Modi's Vision Takes Shape: Gujarat Govt Transforms Unused Bridge Spaces Into Vibrant Sports Hubs

Ahmedabad: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's vision, the Gujarat government is transforming unused areas beneath bridges into thriving sports hubs. The state government's step to initiate this innovative project, to convert neglected areas beneath overbridges into lively sports hubs, aimed to revitalise public spaces, promote a culture of health and wellness and provide opportunities for youth engagement and community development. Under this plan, areas once left unused are now filled up with sports facilities, food stalls, and spaces designed to bring people together and offer new employment opportunities.

The concept was first introduced by PM Modi during his last visit to Gujarat, where he suggested utilising the areas under overbridges for various purposes, including sports, recreation, and community development. The PM asserted the importance of reserving blocks for parking, promoting local food through stalls, and providing employment opportunities for women through self-help groups.

Ahmedabad Civic Body Turns PM Modi's Vision Into Reality

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has successfully turned the Prime Minister’s vision into reality, transforming underbridge spaces into vibrant sports hubs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently inaugurated one such facility, at the CIMS Railway overbridge in the Gota Ward of Ahmedabad.

As per information, the project, which cost Rs 3.5 crore, includes several dedicated zones for different sports and activities divided into various blocks, including:

Games Zone: A general space for a variety of outdoor games and fitness activities in Block 1.

Pickleball Court: A dedicated area for the growing sport of pickleball, which has gained popularity across age groups in Block 2.

Box Cricket: A smaller cricket pitch designed for fast-paced games of box cricket in Block 3.

Basketball Court: A full-fledged basketball court for enthusiasts of the sport in Block 4.

Food Zone: A space for local food stalls, promoting regional delicacies and offering a taste of the area’s culture in Block 5.

Parking Areas: Two blocks for parking, addressing the issue of limited parking in busy areas.

Gujarat's Other Cities To See Similar Transformation

The Gujarat government's innovative project to transform unused areas beneath bridges into vibrant sports hubs is an example of urban revitalisation. This initiative promises to promote a culture of health and wellness, strengthen community engagement, and provide employment opportunities, at multiple locations, not only across Ahmedabad, but also in other cities of Gujarat including, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar.