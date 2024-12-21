PM Modi Visits Gulf Spic Labour Camp In Kuwait, Interacts With Indian Workers There

Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait's Mina Abdullah area, which has a workforce of around 1500 Indian nationals, in part of his two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

During his visit, PM Modi interacted with the workers and had some snacks and beverages with the workers there.

The Prime Minister interacted with a cross-section of Indian workers from different states of India and enquired about their well-being.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit to the labour camp was symbolic of the importance attached by the Prime Minister to the welfare of Indian workers abroad.

The MEA further stated that in the last few years, the Indian government had undertaken several technology-based initiatives such as the E-Migrate portal, the MADAD portal, and the upgraded Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana for the welfare of Indian workers abroad.

During his visit, PM Modi also interacted with the Indian diaspora at the 'Hala Modi' community event at the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex.

The Prime Minister appreciated the hard work, achievement and contribution of the community to the development of Kuwait, which he said was widely recognized by the local government and society. He thanked the leadership of Kuwait for the welfare of the Indian community. Reflecting on India's strong commitment to support Indian workers in Kuwait and elsewhere in the Gulf.

The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to diaspora members to participate in Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Maha Kumbh to be held in India in January 2025.

Earlier, following his arrival in Kuwait, PM Modi was greeted with a rousing welcome, as members of the Indian diaspora received him with greetings and cultural performances at the hotel.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that he had received a "heartwarming welcome" and that the members' "energy, love, and unwavering connection to India" was truly inspiring.

"Received a heartwarming welcome from the vibrant Indian diaspora in Kuwait. Their energy, love, and unwavering connection to India are truly inspiring. Grateful for their enthusiasm and proud of their contributions to strengthening ties between our nations," PM Modi said on X.

He also met 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa.

"Delighted to have met Shri Mangal Sain Handa Ji in Kuwait this afternoon. I admire his contribution to India and his passion for India's development," PM Modi said on X.

He also interacted with publisher Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef and translator Abdullah Al-Baroun, who published the Ramayana and Mahabharata in Arabic.