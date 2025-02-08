PM Modi Vows To Probe Delhi Scams, Assures To Table CAG Report In First Assembly Session

New Delhi: In the first address after registering a thumping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the CAG report on the alleged scams involving AAP leaders would be tabled in the first session of the assembly. PM Modi vowed to probe all allegations of corruption against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, saying those who "looted" money will have to return it. Launching a scathing attack on the AAP, he asserted that Delhi has been freed from the “AAP-da”.

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters after the BJP's resounding victory in the Delhi assembly polls, PM Modi said, "These AAPda people resorted to conspiracies every day to hide their scams. Now the Delhi poll verdict has come. I am giving a guarantee that in the first session of the assembly, the CAG report will be tabled. Every link of corruption will be probed and whoever has looted will have to return."

Targeting AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi said those who gave certificates to others are now facing allegations of corruption. Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who are out on bail in the excise policy case, lost the polls.

The BJP won 48 seats in the Delhi assembly polls, while the AAP secured 22 seats. Several prominent AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, Sisodia, Saurav Bhardwaj and Satyendra Jain, lost the elections.

PM Modi termed the BJP's victory as "historic," saying, "This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out 'AAP-da'. Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'. The mandate of Delhi is clear. Today, development, vision, and trust have won in Delhi."

BJP leader Parvesh Verma, who defeated Kejriwal by 4,089 votes in the New Delhi constituency, said the party will work to fulfill its commitments to the people of Delhi, including setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe corruption under the AAP government.