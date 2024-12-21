Search icon
Published 18:12 IST, December 21st 2024

PM's Life-Size Cut-Out Adorned With 'Pheran' in Srinagar

A life-size cut-out of PM Modi in Srinagar's Lal Chowk was adorned with a 'pheran' on International Pheran Day.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM's life-size cut-out adorned with 'pheran' in Srinagar | Image: X

Srinagar: A life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on display in Srinagar's Lal Chowk was adorned with a 'pheran' - a traditional Kashmiri cloak - on International Pheran Day on Saturday.

A local poet from Budgam district in central Kashmir, Jamal Ali Karbalai, alias Jamal Budgami, draped a beige pheran over the life-size cut-out of the Prime Minister, attracting a large number of onlookers, including tourists.

"We have been celebrating Pheran Day for the last four years, and this is the second time we’ve adorned Modi ji with a pheran. We also lit 'izband' (harmala seeds) and showered sweets on him," Budgami, who claims to be the chairman of the All India Modi Fans Association, told reporters.

Izband seeds are traditionally placed on hot charcoal or in a Kangri (Kashmiri fire-pot), where they explode and release a fragrant smoke. The smoke is believed to ward off evil.

"We want the pheran to become famous worldwide and are celebrating Pheran Day along with Modi ji," Budgami said.

He added that the aim behind adorning Modi with a pheran "is to make him focus on Kashmir more seriously." 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 18:12 IST, December 21st 2024

