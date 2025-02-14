Police Attach Property Used for Terrorist Shelter in Kulgam Under UAPA

Kulgam: In a major crackdown on terrorism, police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, on Friday, attached an immovable property under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

The property, a fully damaged double-storied residential house, was allegedly used by terrorists for shelter and logistical support.

The property belongs to Safdar Ali Dar, of Modergam, Kulgam, and was the site of an encounter on July 6, 2024, in which two terrorists were neutralised.

The attachment was carried out under Section 25 of the UAPA, which allows law enforcement agencies to seize properties used for unlawful activities.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “This is a strong message to those who aid and abet terrorism. Properties used for harbouring terrorists will not be spared. Such actions disrupt terrorist support networks and deter others from providing shelter to terrorists.”

The attachment was executed under case FIR No. 100/2024 of Police Station Kulgam, in the presence of a constituted police team and an executive magistrate to ensure compliance with legal procedures.

Police have also installed a signboard on the property, warning the public that the house has been seized and any transfer, lease, or alteration is strictly prohibited without prior approval from designated authorities.

A senior police officer revealed that such actions are crucial in dismantling terrorist networks.

"By seizing properties used in terror activities, we are not only punishing those who assist terrorists but also cutting off critical support structures that sustain insurgency in the region," he stated.

This move is part of a broader strategy to counter terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, where security agencies have been intensifying their operations. The attachment of properties under the UAPA has emerged as an effective legal tool in curbing the support base for terrorists.

This is not the first time such an action has been taken. In April 2024, a house in the Pulwama district was attached under similar provisions after it was found to have sheltered militants involved in a series of attacks. Similarly, in January 2024, authorities in Shopian sealed a residential property linked to a terror module responsible for targeting security forces. These measures have proven instrumental in disrupting terrorist logistics and ensuring accountability for those who support terror activities.

Residents expressed mixed reactions, with some hailing the police action as necessary for restoring peace, while others remained apprehensive about its long-term implications.

"We have been living in fear due to terrorist activities in the area. If this step helps bring peace, then it's a welcome move," said a neighbour who wished to remain anonymous.

Another resident, however, voiced concerns about the impact on families. "Such actions should be taken with caution. Not all family members might be involved in wrongdoing, yet they suffer the consequences," he said.