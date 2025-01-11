Search icon
Published 19:13 IST, January 11th 2025

Police Constable Dies After Chinese 'Manjha' Gets Entangled in His Neck in UP

He was admitted to the Government Medical College in a critical condition with his neck slashed and he died during treatment.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
He was admitted to the Government Medical College in a critical condition with his neck slashed and he died during treatment.

Shahjahanpur (UP): A police constable riding a motorcycle died on Saturday after a Chinese 'manjha' got entangled in his neck, a police official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Sagar told PTI that on Saturday, Chinese 'manjha' (kite thread) got entangled in the neck of police constable Shahrukh Khan (28), who was riding a motorcycle in Azizganj under the Kotwali police station area.

He was admitted to the Government Medical College in a critical condition with his neck slashed and he died during treatment. Sagar said Khan was posted at the Police Line and was a resident of the Amroha district.

Sagar said that even after the ban on Chinese manjha, it is being sold secretly. He has formed a team and a campaign will be launched against those selling Chinese manjha secretly, he said. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:13 IST, January 11th 2025

