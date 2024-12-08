Police Lathi Charge on Moviegoers at Pushpa 2 Screening in Ganga Ghat

Unnao: A police lathi charge broke out at Saraswati Talkies on Capital Road in Kotwali Ganga Ghat after a large group of moviegoers began hooting and causing disturbances during a screening of the popular film Pushpa 2.

According to reports, tensions escalated inside the theater when some audience members started creating a ruckus, interrupting the film’s screening.

As the situation escalated, the theater management called in local police for help.

The Ganga Ghat police immediately reached the spot and attempted to calm the crowd by reasoning with them, but the crowd did not comply.

Subsequently, the police used minimal force to restore order and disperse the crowd, after which peace and order were maintained at the scene.

To restore order, Ganga Ghat Police Station SHO Anurag Singh and his team resorted to using batons.

Officers deployed batons to disperse the crowd and restore order. The incident quickly gained attention after a video showing the police lathi charge surfaced on social media, going viral within hours.

Authorities have confirmed that peace has been restored.

Pushpa 2 has captivated audiences across India and beyond, becoming a massive box-office hit. The film’s appeal lies in its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and its portrayal of rugged, raw emotion. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Raj, a man fighting against all odds, has struck a chord with viewers.