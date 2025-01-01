Police Refusing To Share Video: Puneet Khurana’s Sister Makes Big Revelations

New Delhi: A cafe-owner Puneet Khurana committed suicide on December 31 alleging harassment by his wife and her parents. While speaking to Republic Media Network, Puneet’s sister Leena Khattar made big revelations on the case.

On reports of Puneet Khurana’s nearly an hour-long video in which he narrated how he was being tortured by his wife and in-laws, Puneet’s sister said, “We asked the police to share the videos but the police is refusing to share the videos.”

Narrating how his brother was being tortured, Leena Khattar said, “Puneet's wife was mentally harassing his brother, his parents and used to say that she would put blame on his parents and throw them out of the house.”

“Puneet was provoked by his wife so much that his brother took such a decision,” she said.

Speaking about the divorce battle between Puneet and his wife, Leena said that they fulfilled the first notion on whatever she said but suddenly she refused to sign the second notion and kept demanding more and more.

She sent WhatsApp messages demanding more money and even asked to pay for her lawyers.

She used to say, “Tere maa-baap ko pitwaungi, tere rishtedaro ko bhi jail bhijwaungi…(Will get your parents attacked, send your relatives in jail)”.

When asked about the video which Puneet recorded before taking the extreme step, his sister said, “It was his video, exactly 59 minutes 34 seconds long that his brother recorded before committing suicide. It has everything about how he was being harassed by his wife and her parents…”

“Now we want justice, I want the video also but the police is refusing…” she added.

Puneet's sister further informed that the police is not registering the FIR and delayed the post-mortem for tomorrow.