  • Police Soon To Confiscate Property Of Notorious Drug Smuggler Rekha Sahni In Rishikesh

Published 23:59 IST, December 9th 2024

Police Soon To Confiscate Property Of Notorious Drug Smuggler Rekha Sahni In Rishikesh

Police will soon confiscate the property of notorious drug smuggler Rekha Sahni in the Shyampur area of Rishikesh

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand Police will soon confiscate the property of notorious drug smuggler Rekha Sahni in the Shyampur area of Rishikesh. A senior police official confirmed the reports on Monday, saying that the process for confiscation will begin soon. The police stated that the order to confiscate the property has already been issued. 

District Magistrate (DM, Dehradun) Savin Bansal has issued an order to this effect, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandeep Nagi said, adding that the process to confiscate Sahni's property will begin soon.

Presently lodged in jail, Sahni was involved in drug smuggling in the Rishikesh area for a long time, facing about 18 cases of illegal liquor and drug trade.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dehradun, Ajay Singh, recently directed all station in-charges to identify people involved in the illegal drug trade and take effective action against them under the Goonda/Gangster Act.

He also asked the concerned station house officers (SHOs) to identify all illegal properties belonging to the persons accused of the illegal drug trade and ensure necessary action for their confiscation.

Sahni owns illegal property in Shyampur whose actual value is many times more than the prevailing circle rate in the area.

Updated 04:19 IST, December 10th 2024

